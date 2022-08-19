Uber robber is dangerous, needs to be off streets, police say

In July, a man police have identified as Francois Romain, gets an Uber but he wants more than a ride.

NORTH MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – There is surveillance video and it is crystal clear that the man in the video is Francois Romain, according to police.

Police have been looking for him since July and they are concerned because of the violent nature of his crimes.

It begins with an Uber trip. He’s picked up in Homestead and then goes to North Miami Beach. He says he wants another fare and he’ll pay in cash. It’s at that point he tells the Uber driver to go to an ATM. Then, he forces the driver to withdraw cash at gunpoint.

Romain is wanted for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Police have now identified Romain and have provided a prior mugshot. The surveillance video, police say, was captured right before the armed robbery.

Neighbors are concerned. One woman told Local 10 News: “I think he’s really dangerous and if you don’t stop him he can hurt somebody.”

Police want to catch Roman before he strikes again and are hoping for the public’s help.

Anyone with information should call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-8477.