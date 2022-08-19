Weston middle school on lockdown after report of possible weapon on campus

Broward Sheriff's Office is at the scene of Falcon Cove Middle School, which is on lockdown due to what has been reported as a student threat.

WESTON, Fla. – A report of a possible weapon on campus has a Weston middle school on lockdown.

Broward Sheriff’s Office is at the scene of Falcon Cove Middle School.

A spokesperson from Broward County Public Schools stated in an email to Local 10 News that all students and staff are safe. The spokesperson also stated that the school’s principal has communicated to families that dismissal is delayed until they receive the all-clear from law enforcement.

The school is located at 4251 Bonaventure Blvd.

Broward County Public Schools just returned to class on Tuesday.

(This is a developing story.)