85º

Local News

Miami Norland Senior High School’s ‘Freedom Writers’ spread hope

Nicole Perez, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami Gardens, Education, My Future My Choice
Miami Norland Senior High School students' writing will be featured in a Freedom Writers book that will be released later this year.

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. – Students’ stories are going from the classroom to the “Dear Freedom Writer: Stories of Hardship and Hope from the Next Generation” book distributed worldwide.

Precious Symonette, who has a doctorate from St. Thomas University, is the Miami-Dade County Public Schools’ creative writing teacher who helped them to make that possible.

“‘Dear Freedom Writer’ is this book that elevates students’ voices, it elevates teachers’ voices. It lets you know exactly what is happening with students and that everyone should be listening right now,” Symonette said in her classroom.

The student members of the Viking Freedom Writers meet regularly at Miami Norland Senior High School, at 1193 NW 193 St., in Miami Gardens.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Nicole Perez is the the primary co-anchor of Local 10 News at 4 p.m., 5 p.m., 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. She first joined Local 10 in July 2016 as the morning traffic reporter.

email

facebook

twitter