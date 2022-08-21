Florida Department of Law Enforcement mourns death of special agent killed in line of duty

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Special Agent Jose Perez, a retired assistant chief with the City of Miami Police, has sadly died from his injuries 17 days after being hit by another driver.

FDLE Acting Commissioner Mark Glass issued a statement saying, in part:

“Our hearts are heavy as we mourn the loss of Agent Perez, who spent his entire life serving others from the United States armed forces to more than 30 years in law enforcement. Our country, our state, our community and FDLE is better because of his dedication.”

On Sunday afternoon Perez will be honored in a full ceremonial procession in Miami, beginning at Kendall Regional Hospital.

During the procession, FDLE will be joined by officers from City of Miami police, Miami-Dade police, Florida Highway Patrol, Capitol Police and the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.