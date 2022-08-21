Miami police officer arrested, facing DUI and drug charges

MIAMI – A City of Miami police officer has been arrested.

According to the department, 32-year-old Jeffrey Jose Marcano has been charged with possession of cocaine and driving under the influence.

In a statement, Miami police said, in part:

“The Miami PD Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit, following a tip of possible wrongdoing by one of our members, began an investigation into the activities of one of our officers…The integrity of Miami PD will not be compromised by anyone that would act in a manner that brings dishonor to our department, erodes public trust, and tarnishes the badge.”

The investigation led to Marcano being arrested early Sunday morning.

According to an arrest report, Marcano was being surveilled by officers with the Internal Affairs Anti-Corruption Unit prior to his arrest.

Those officers were watching as Marcano drove his marked Miami PD vehicle to D-Dog House in the city’s Brickell neighborhood and, per the report, was observed drinking multiple alcoholic beverages with a group of men outside the restaurant and “staggering and swaying” while walking back to his car.

That’s when detectives approached the vehicle and prevented Marcano from driving away.

According to the report, while standing outside his vehicle, Marcano took two small bags out of his pocket containing what detectives believe was cocaine, placed his hands behind his back and dropped them on the ground.

He was then placed in handcuffs and investigators were called to collect the suspected narcotics, police said.

Marcano is an eight-year veteran with Miami PD. He has been suspended without pay, pending the outcome of his criminal proceedings.