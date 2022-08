A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has sadly passed away.

MIAMI – A former assistant chief with the City of Miami Police Department has sadly passed away.

The Miami Community Police Benevolent Association announced the passing of Retired Assistant Chief Keith Cunningham on Sunday afternoon.

In the tweet, MDPD said the department was mourning Cunningham’s loss and that his family would be kept in their thoughts and prayers.

Details were not provided as to the circumstances surrounding his death.