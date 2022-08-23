BSO detention deputy accused of bringing drugs into Main Jail for inmate

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A Broward Sheriff’s Office detention deputy was arrested early Tuesday morning on accusations that she was bringing drugs into the Main Jail.

According to a BSO news release, a confidential informant notified detectives that Deputy Victoria Campos-Marquetti, 21, was possibly in a relationship with an inmate and was bringing unknown contraband into the Main Jail.

BSO’s Public Corruption Unit, Strategic Investigations Division Major Narcotics Unit and DOD’s Security Threat Group then conducted a joint investigation into the accusations.

“Investigators said they developed information that the relationship ‘created an alleged ongoing enterprise, in which Campos-Marquetti would willingly introduce contraband (narcotics) into the jail facility at the request of the inmate in exchange for $500,” the news release stated.

Authorities said the informant notified them Monday night that Campos-Marquetti had agreed to meet up with his “brother” to pick up 50 oxycodone pills and $250 was sent to her via CashApp.

Ad

At the end of her shift at the jail, Campos-Marquetti called the undercover BSO detective, who was posing as the informant’s brother, to discuss a time and place to meet up in Miramar so she could receive the pills and another $250 in cash, authorities said.

According to authorities, the transaction was done around 12:35 a.m. Tuesday, after which Campos-Marquetti was taken into custody.

“During the arrest, investigators found a loaded Glock pistol concealed in her waistband,” the news release stated.

The detention deputy was arrested on one count each of possession of oxycodone with intent to sell, unlawful compensation and possession of a firearm while in the commission of a felony.

“I commend the work of our investigators to root out this illegal activity that was occurring in the jail. The deputy’s corrupt actions will not hinder the progress and outstanding work of the men and women of the Broward Sheriff’s Office who serve Broward County with integrity,” Sheriff Gregory Tony said in a statement.

Ad

According to BSO, Campos-Marquetti has been with the agency since January 2021. She has been suspended without pay.