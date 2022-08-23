Democratic primary for U.S. District 23 features some familiar names

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Jared Moskowitz and Ben Sorenson are among the Democrats vying for the seat in Florida’s 23rd Congressional District.

Also running in the race are Allen Ellison, Michelangelo Hamilton, Hava Holzhauer and W. Michael Trout.

The district covers much of northern Broward, east to the coast, and the southern part of Palm Beach County.

There is no incumbent running in the race because Rep. Ted Deutch is not seeking re-election.

Deutch, who was first elected to Congress in 2010, is set to become the CEO of the American Jewish Committee later this year.

Moskowitz is a popular name in Florida, having previously served as the Director of Florida’s Division of Emergency Management, and before that as a Florida state representative and a Parkland city commissioner.

He lives in Parkland and is a graduate of Marjory Stoneman Douglas Senior High School.

Sorenson is a current Fort Lauderdale city commissioner, a seat he has filled for the past four years.

He lives in Fort Lauderdale and is a Presbyterian minister.

Holzhauer, who lives in Palm Beach County, is a former attestant state attorney and former director of Florida’s Anti-Defamation League.

VIEW LIVE RESULTS AS THEY COME IN BELOW: