A man was rescued Tuesday after he was found unconscious in the water in Fort Lauderdale.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man was pulled from the water Tuesday in Fort Lauderdale.

Ocean Rescue crews saved the man after he was found unconscious in the water near 1000 Sea Breeze Boulevard.

Sky 10 was over the scene just before noon where the man was pulled from the water and given CPR.

He was taken to Broward Health Medical Center for treatment.

His condition has not yet been released.