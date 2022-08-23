86º

Video shows Cooper City burglary suspect

Rosh Lowe, Reporter

Surveillance video shows a man detectives are searching for after a recent burglary in Cooper City.

COOPER CITY, Fla. – Surveillance video shows a suspect who detectives are searching for after a residential burglary in Cooper City.

The burglar stole shoes, bags, and cash from a home at about 2:40 p.m., on Monday.

There was also damage left behind and the residents of the home are really hoping detectives catch the thief soon.

“It’s really scary. We are living in fear. You come home and you don’t feel safe anymore,” a victim said.

Detectives were asking anyone with information about the case to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

About the Author:

Reporter Rosh Lowe has been covering news for nearly two decades in South Florida. He joined Local 10 in 2021.

