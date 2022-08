Firefighters responded to a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday afternoon.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Firefighters responded to a grass fire in southwest Miami-Dade County on Wednesday afternoon.

The fire is at Trinity Pineland County Park on Southwest 73rd Place and 77th Street.

It’s just east of the Palmetto Expressway and south of Sunset Drive.

Several Miami-Dade Fire units were called to control the fire.

There are homes in the area, but Miami-Dade Fire Rescue said no injured had been reported.