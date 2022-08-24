Fort Lauderdale man stabs victim to ‘point of near amputation,’ police say

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale man has been charged with attempted, premeditated murder after police said he stabbed another man multiple times following an argument Monday, critically wounding him.

According to a police report, 37-year-old Christopher Colmore Carter and another man got in a verbal argument outside Carter’s apartment at 1822 N. Dixie Hwy. just after 12:30 p.m., which quickly turned physical.

Carter went back to his apartment, found a pocket knife and began stabbing the victim multiple times in both shoulders, “which caused large lacerations to near amputations of both arms,” Fort Lauderdale police Officer Jeffrey Knapp wrote in the report.

Carter continued to stab the victim, who was unarmed, while he was on the ground, he wrote.

A witness told officers that Carter was “kneeling over the victim continuously stabbing him,” the report states.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and taken immediately into surgery, police said. It’s unclear if the man will survive.

Knapp wrote that Carter admitted to stabbing the victim and admitted that he wasn’t armed.

Carter was being held without bond in the Broward Main Jail as of early Wednesday afternoon.