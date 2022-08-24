‘I kept swinging’: Mother of 3 fights back against Broward robber

A mother of three fought back when a robber tried to steal her gold chain at a North Lauderdale strip mall Tuesday.

“I’m cutting the corner to walk into the store and he grabs the back of my chain like this,” the victim, who did not wish to be identified, said.

The woman was clutching both her purse and her 3-year-old daughter. The attack happened at about 4 p.m. at the shopping center, located on the corner of West McNab Road and Southwest 81st Avenue.

“I turn around and start punching,” she said. “He falls down, I fall down, he crushes my daughter in between us.”

The crook yanked what turned out to be a fake gold chain from the victim’s neck.

“I kept swinging, until he fell to the ground,” she said. “I clutched my daughter with everything in me and just kept swinging and yelling for help.”

Surveillance video of the incident exists, but the Broward Sheriff’s Office hasn’t released it, calling the case an ongoing investigation.

“I’m on my back (and my 7-year-old son) took off to run to get help because that’s what I told him to do. I’m clutching onto my 3-year-old with my life,” the victim said. “I swung and swung and swung and fell down and kept swinging and holding on to my daughter for dear life.”

Broward County deputies are looking for the man responsible for the attack. Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.