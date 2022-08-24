Lt. Gov Nunez continues to face backlash over comments about Cuban migrants

MIAMI – Florida Lt. Gov. Jeanette Nuñez wouldn’t answer questions about controversial comments she made on a Spanish-language radio show last week, implying that Cuban migrants arriving in Florida would be bussed to Delaware, following an event in Homestead on Tuesday.

Nunez later walked back those comments after her spokespeople aggressively hit back on social media saying, “she drew the distinction between legal and illegal immigrants.”

In regards to her comments, Attorney David Claros spoke to Local 10 News about the immigration process and what happens when Cubans do step foot on American soil.

According to Claros, “the term ‘illegality’ is something that gets thrown around, but it’s of very little legal significance because most of these individuals do have a right to be here.”

“If intercepted at sea, federal authorities often immediately repatriate migrants including Cubans to their home country,” said Claros.

He also said, “Generally, if they make landfall or are very close, they’re usually processed in a very similar matter.”

According to Claros, “they’re allowed to say they want to remain in the country and apply for asylum or retain some relief.”

Some of those migrants who make it ashore may be returned, while most will attempt to apply for asylum.

During that process, they’re released and given a court date for their asylum hearing.

Cubans are not considered to be refugees when they first arrive here.