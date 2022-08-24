Miami Springs police seek hit-and-run driver who critically injured motorcyclist

MIAMI SPRINGS, Fla. – Investigators are looking for a driver who struck and injured a motorcyclist in Miami Springs Tuesday night and left the scene, according to police.

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, the crash happened at around 9:40 p.m.

Miami Springs police Chief Armando Guzman said the victim was riding east on South Royal Poinciana Boulevard approaching Sheridan Drive when he was struck by what is believed to be a white vehicle on its front right.

Guzman said medics took the man to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition with injuries to both legs, however, he is expected to survive.

Anyone with information should call Miami Springs police.