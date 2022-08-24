South Florida man accused of stalking, assaulting ex-girlfriend in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies arrested a 30-year-old Miami man on Tuesday after he was accused of choking and pointing a gun at his ex-girlfriend, as well as stalking her.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Yordan Valdes faces multiple charges of aggravated assault, battery and stalking, as well as contempt of court for violating an order to not contact the victim.

The 22-year-old victim told authorities that in one incident she awoke to find Valdes pointing a gun at her head.

She provided the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office with an in-home security video of another incident in which Valdes wrapped a beach towel around the victim’s neck, choked her and dragged her to the floor, authorities said.

The victim told deputies she feared for her life in both incidents.

The victim also provided multiple texts from Valdes, threatening her, authorities said.

Warrants were obtained for Valdes’ arrest and he was booked into jail on Tuesday.