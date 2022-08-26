Video captures shooting outside home in Dania Beach

DANIA BEACH, Fla. – The Broward Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that occurred outside a home Friday morning in Dania Beach.

The shooting was reported just before 1 a.m. in the area of Northwest First Street and Seventh Avenue, less than a block away from a Broward Sheriff’s Office substation.

“Last night I actually just heard something go off at my uncle’s house -- something big,” a man who lives in the area told Local 10 News. “I heard about three or four.”

Surveillance video obtained by Local 10 News shows an SUV pulling into the driveway of the house.

Moments later, another vehicle passes by.

Surveillance video shows the moment several people run up to a home in Dania Beach and fire multiple shots.

Several people are then seen running up to the driveway, at least one of whom fired multiple shots.

According to BSO spokesman Carey Codd, deputies arrived at the scene to find one victim suffering from gunshot wounds.

Broward Sheriff Fire Rescue officials transported the victim to a local hospital with injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

Ad

(WPLG)

A Local 10 News crew was in the area as crime scene tape was placed around the home, which is next to a church.

A neighbor told Local 10 News that some young people who live at the home were involved in the shooting.

“I knew this was going to happen,” he said.

No other details were immediately released by authorities.

“I have never had that happen before. I have only been here for a few months,” said a neighbor.

“I just hope that this place just gets a little bit safer neighborhood, because right now -- we don’t need that for the kids right now,” one man said.

Anyone with further information about the shooting is asked to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.