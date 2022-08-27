Coast Guard intercepts apparent migrant vessel near Florida Straits

MIAMI – U.S. Coast Guard crews intercepted an apparent migrant vessel near the Straits of Florida Saturday.

Coast Guard Cutter Robert Yered and Coast Guard Cutter Diligence intercepted the sailboat about 29 miles south of Cay Sal Bank, Bahamas, according to a tweet posted by the agency.

The agency didn’t specify how many people were aboard, but photos posted by the agency show a tightly-packed boat.

The Coast Guard tagged the U.S. Embassy in Haiti in the tweet, providing a clue as to the suspected migrants’ origin.

The agency said all aboard the boat were transferred to the cutters.

South Florida continues to see a number of migrant landings and interceptions, driven primarily by emigration from Cuba and Haiti.