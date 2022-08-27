FHP: 1 dead in fiery I-75 crash

DAVIE, Fla. – One person is dead after a fiery crash on Interstate 75 in Davie Saturday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 8 a.m. in the freeway’s southbound lanes underneath the Griffin Road overpass.

According to FHP, witnesses reported that the driver veered off the roadway to the left, entered the median and hit a concrete column. The vehicle burst into flames and the driver was unable to escape.

Davie Fire Rescue crews pronounced the driver dead at the scene.

The southbound lanes remained closed as troopers investigated the crash.