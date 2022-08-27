Homestead police: HS football player arrested after gun found on equipment room floor

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A high school football player in Homestead was arrested after leaving a gun in his team’s equipment room Friday night, according to police.

Homestead police Detective Andres Rodriguez said officers were called to Somerset Academy at 305 NE 2nd Road just after 10:20 p.m. after someone found the gun lying on the equipment room floor. The school’s football team had just returned from competing in a game.

School staff immediately notified police, who determined that a member of the football team had brought the gun onto school grounds, he said.

Police did not identify the player, who is a juvenile.

No other incidents occurred, police said.