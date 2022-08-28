Fire forces forces family from home in Deerfield Beach

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla. – Firefighters rushed into action on Sunday to battle a blaze in Broward County.

Multiple units were left damaged inside a Deerfield Beach multiplex apartment complex located along Northeast 5th Terrace.

Firefighters encountered heavy smoke but were table to extinguish the flames within 15 minutes of their arrival.

The American Red Cross is assisting an adult and three children after the inside of their home was destroyed by the fire.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, authorities said.