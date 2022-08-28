Search ongoing in Parkland after 2 fishermen fall in water

A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen.

PARKLAND, Fla. – A multi-agency search was initiated on Sunday in Parkland for two missing fishermen.

Sadly the operation became a search and recovery mission as authorities continued searching for the two men who fell in the water while fishing.

The search is happening inside a canal on the edge of the Florida Everglades.

Police searched by water and from the sky, looking for two fishermen in their twenties.

Authorities said three men were fishing when they all fell in the water. One of them managed to get out to safety, but the other two have been missing ever since.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is leading the search.