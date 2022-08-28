Woman accused of luxury watch theft extradited back to South Florida following arrest in Nevada

A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A woman accused of stealing a man’s luxury watches in Fort Lauderdale is back in South Florida after being arrested out of state.

Cloe Reynicke was arrested near Las Vegas earlier this month.

The 23-year-old is facing grand theft charges.

She appeared before a judge on Saturday and bond was set at $50,000.

Detectives say surveillance video shows Reynicke walking into the victim’s apartment building with him on June 10 at approximately 1:30 a.m.

She is then seen leaving by herself a couple hours later, allegedly with more than $50,000 worth of luxury watches, an iPhone, and cash.