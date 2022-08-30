Camilo Guevara, son of Cuba’s rebel hero Che Guevara, dies

FILE - Camilo Guevara speaks at the opening of a photo exhibition marking "Che" Guevara's 80th birthday at the Westlicht gallery in Vienna, Austria, May 26, 2008. Guevara, one of the sons of Argentine-Cuban revolutionary leader Ernesto "Che" Guevara and director of a study center named after the famous commander, has died at age 60. Official Cuban media reported on Aug. 30, 2022 that he passed away the day before in Caracas, Venezuela "as a result of pulmonary thrombolysis that led to a heart attack." (AP Photo/Hans Punz, File)

HAVANA – A son of revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara and director of a center dedicated to studying him has died, Camilo Guevara March was 60.

Cuba’s Prensa Latina news agency says he died during a visit to Venezuela of “pulmonary thrombosis which led to a heart attack.”

He was the third of four children born to Aleida March and Che Guevara, the Argentine physician who became a legendary figure fighting alongside Fidel Castro during Cuba’s revolution.

Along with his mother, he was director of the Center of Che Guevara Studies in Havana, which houses documents and other items related to the rebel leader.