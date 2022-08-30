Suspect in custody over fake bomb threat at Miami-Dade public defender’s office

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police accused a 21-year-old man of calling in a fake bomb threat at the Miami-Dade public defender’s office, located at 1320 NW 14th St.

According to MDPD, Matthew Sanjurjo made the call at approximately 10:30 a.m. Friday, advising that there were four bombs in the Carlos Martinez Building (Public Defenders Office).

Sanjurjo called the public defender’s office a second time stating, “I am the one with the bomb” and then hung up, police confirmed.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Sanjurjo called a third time saying, “I want to play a game” and hung up again, police said.

Police said, “during these calls, Santiago identified himself by providing his personal jail number: 210145763.”

Everyone was immediately evacuated from inside the building while the area was searched. City of Miami police were also at the scene and a bomb squad was called in to investigate.

Detectives determined there wasn’t a threat or any confirmed injuries.

Ad

MDPD has confirmed that Sanjurjo was taken into custody at Miami-Dade County Pre-Trial Detention Center at 1:10 p.m. Friday.

Sanjurjo is facing a charge of making a false report or bomb threat against the government or publicly owned property.