Hialeah man arrested, accused of violent 2012 Miami Beach rape

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – A Hialeah man is facing multiple felony charges Wednesday after police accused him of sexually assaulting a 38-year-old woman more than a decade ago in Miami Beach.

Police arrested 37-year-old Rayner Miyar Wednesday morning on charges of sexual battery and false imprisonment.

According to a police report, Miyar met the woman in Miami Beach on April 20, 2012, and asked if she wanted to participate in “April 20th National Smoke Out Day,” and offered her marijuana.

Police said that after the victim refused the offer, Miyar took her belongings and walked away from the area, towards her hotel, The Hotel Astor, located at 956 Washington Ave.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., police said the woman walked towards the hotel for a pre-scheduled conference call with her co-workers, but was confronted by Miyar, according to police.

Miyar then grabbed the woman by the wrists, pushing her against a black gate located on the east side of the 900 block of Collins Avenue, police said.

Ad

According to police, Miyar forcefully turned the victim around and held both arms against the wall.

As the victim yelled “stop” repeatedly, Miyar overpowered the woman by removing her bathing suit bottom and performed anal sex without her consent for approximately 5 minutes, police said.

As Miyar subsequently fled on foot, the victim remained crying on the scene but eventually arrived at The Hotel Astor, per the report.

At that time, police were summoned to the scene and initiated an investigation.

Police said they interviewed the victim on Nov. 5, 2021 and that her statement was consistent with the one she gave on April 21, 2012.

According to the arrest warrant, the victim was shown a picture of Miyar, but said she did not know him or give the subject any kind of consent to have sexual intercourse with her.

Miyar was taken into custody at the Broward Sheriff’s Office Main Jail Bureau where he was being held without bond.