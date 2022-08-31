Police: Man exposed himself to student in FIU classroom

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man faced a Miami-Dade judge Wednesday after being accused of exposing himself to a Florida International University student in a campus classroom.

According to an arrest affidavit, 25-year-old Michael Hwanampe was sitting in a classroom in the college’s Chemistry & Physics building Tuesday afternoon when the victim, a female student, walked in.

Hwanampe struck up a conversation with her, then turned off the lights, exposed his penis and began masturbating, the report states, telling the victim “nobody’s here.”

FIU police wrote that the victim, in fear, turned on the light and tried to leave the room, but Hwanampe blocked the door. The report states that she asked him to move away from the door three times and he only did so after she said she was calling the police.

Police wrote later that evening, the victim saw Hwanampe attending class and called authorities.

Police later arrested him and said they discovered what appeared to be a small amount of marijuana in his backpack during a search.

Hwanampe faces a felony charge of false imprisonment, misdemeanor charges of lewd and lascivious behavior and resisting arrest and a county ordinance violation of marijuana possession.

A judge set his bond at $6,000 Wednesday and ordered him to stay away from the victim. The judge also noted that Hwanampe has an immigration hold.

Editor’s note: While Hwanampe was identified as a Florida International University student in court Wednesday, officials with the university later told Local 10 News he is not enrolled as a student at the institution.