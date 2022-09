A 6-foot alligator was taken into custody Wednesday outside a Florida Wendy's restaurant.

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – An alligator was found loitering outside of a Wendy’s restaurant near Tampa on Wednesday.

Hernando County Sheriff’s Office deputies were called to the fast food chain after an employee found the gator in the parking lot, possibly looking for a bite!

Florida Fish and Wildlife officers helped the deputies wrangle the 6-foot reptile into custody.

The gator was taken away by the FWC. It’s unclear where exactly it was taken to.