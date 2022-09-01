FDLE issues Missing Child Alert for Miami-Dade boy believed to be with father

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is joining the search for a missing boy with autism.

Authorities say six-year-old Jojo Morales has not been seen since Saturday.

He is believed to have been taken by his father, 45-year-old Jorge Morales.

He and the child’s mother have had a contentious custody battle since they split three years ago.

The family went to pick up Jojo from Morales’ house in southwest Miami-Dade along Southwest 184th Avenue Saturday evening, but the two of them were nowhere to be found.

Jojo’s father drives a gray 2006 Ford Expedition with the license plate CSI-U53.

Anyone who thinks they’ve seen Jojo or has any information on the child’s whereabouts is urged to call Miami-Dade police at 305-596-8176 or the FDLE at 1-888-FL-MISSING.