Police find 2 people dead on sidewalk after shooting in Brickell

MIAMI – Authorities in Miami are investigating what is initially believed to be a murder-suicide.

According to Miami police, officers responded to the 100 block of Southwest 12th Street in the city’s Brickell neighborhood.

It was around 9:20 p.m. when police arrived and found a man and woman dead on the sidewalk outside of the SOMA at Brickell luxury apartment building.

Local 10 News has learned that the man and woman were husband and wife, and the husband shot his wife before turning the gun on himself.

The shooting happened in front of the couple’s children believed to be a teenager and a young adult.