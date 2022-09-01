Police searching for suspect that shot, injured 2 in Miramar

MIRAMAR, Fla. – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Wednesday night at the Aventine apartment complex on Centergate Drive in Miramar.

One resident spoke with Local 10 News and said they heard several gunshots going off late Wednesday night at the complex.

Deputies have released surveillance video where you can hear several shots go off.

The video also shows the suspect wearing a masked hoodie and appearing to hold a long gun.

Police say two men were involved in the shooting with one being grazed by a bullet, and the other being shot multiple times.

The victims drove themselves to Memorial West Hospital, police said.

Police said the victim who was shot multiple times was transported to Memorial Regional Hospital in Hollywood.

Police confirmed that there were no other injuries reported.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.