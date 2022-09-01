Student taken into custody after allegedly making school shooting threat

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A student was taken into custody Thursday after threats were allegedly made toward a school in Homestead, authorities confirmed.

Keys Gate Charter School was placed on lockdown as officers went classroom to classroom, making sure there were no weapons on campus.

Homestead police confirmed that no weapon has been found and the male student accused of making the threat has been identified and detained.

“Making a threat in itself is against the law,” said Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales. “Bringing a weapon is against the law. You will be arrested.”

About 100 parents were seen gathered outside the school, which has since been given the all clear.

Administrators sent emails to parents about the lockdown, and police were seen updating parents as they waited outside.

“We don’t know what’s false, pranks or whatnot, but we don’t take them lightly,” said Morales.

No other details were immediately released.

