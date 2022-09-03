Family asks for help with solving Miami-Dade murder mystery

Laura Cuni was murdered June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in a apartment above the office with her partner.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Laura Cuni was murdered in June 2016, police believe she was held hostage, bound, and beaten. It happened at a storage facility off Marlin Road in Cutler Bay where she worked as a manager. Cuni lived in an apartment above the office with her partner.

Six years later a motive is unknown but loved ones believe the killer is someone who knew the 54-year-old and her routine. Police said this was not a robbery either.

Cuni’s sister Leticia Marco described a close sisterly bond. Sharing memories of celebrating Christmas two years before Cuni’s murder.

“We were very close, close as to talking to each other every week,” Marcos said.

Marcos said Cuni had gone up to the apartment frantic and asked her partner for her cell phone saying someone was threatening her. Hours later Cuni was found dead.

The bizarre and violent murder has stumped family and police. Cuni had no known enemies, and even a hefty reward of more than $25,000 has not been enough to solve the case.

“It seems like the perfect crime,” Marcos said.

Marcos wants more done in her case, and fears it will remain unsolved.

“It’s been very upsetting because I feel that not enough has been done to find out what happened to my sister,” Marcos said.

Police are offering a reward for information in this case. Callers can remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.