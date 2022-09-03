King Tides expected to roll throughout Miami Beach

MIAMI BEACH, Fla. – According to city officials, King Tides are expected to roll throughout Miami Beach.

During the king tide period, water levels are higher than average, which can cause massive flooding.

Higher than predicted tides are expected around the following dates:

September 8-13

September 27-30

October 6-12

October 24-30

November 6-9

November 23-27

The following preventative procedures in the event of King Tides have been announced by www.miamibeachfl.gov:

WHAT CAN YOU DO?

• Do not drive through flooded areas. Turn around and find another way. It can be a threat to your life as well as cause short and long-term damage to your vehicle.

• Do not put yourself and others at risk of injury by walking or driving through flood water – six inches of fast-flowing water can knock you off your feet and less than a meter of water can float a car.

• If you drive through tidal floods, wash the undercarriage of your car to remove the salt water. You can go through a car wash equipped with an undercarriage sprayer.

• Avoid coming into direct contact with flood water as it may be contaminated with sewage and other pollutants.

• Internal and external flooding can result in hazards below the surface you cannot see that could cause injury (e.g. nails, broken glass, debris, and displaced manhole covers).

• Do not allow children to play in or near flood water and encourage them to wash their hands regularly.

• If you are a boater, check the tides before leaving the dock. These high tides cause lower clearances under fixed bridges.

• Landscaping inundated with water should be rinsed off. If your landscape encounters salt water flooding, make sure the area is rinsed off and/or rained on thoroughly before adding fertilizer or pesticides.

Stay away from floodwaters and report any flooding you see by calling 305.673.7625 or send photos via email to flooding@miamibeachfl.gov.

