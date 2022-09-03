Police searching for elderly man missing from Allapattah

MIAMI – Police are searching for a 75-year-old man missing out of Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood.

According to Miami police, Juan Alfonso, was last seen at around 4 a.m. on Saturday in an unspecified part of Allapattah.

Investigators say he was last seen wearing a royal blue Nike shirt, black pants, with blue Nike sandals.

Detectives say Alfonso is 5′5, weighs 85 lbs, and has salt/pepper hair with brown eyes.

Police say he also suffers from Dementia and may be in need of services.

If you know his whereabouts, please call the Miami Police’s Special Victims Unit at (305) 603-6300 or (305) 579-6111.