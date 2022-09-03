USCG suspends search for missing person near Islamorada

ISLAMORADA, Fla. – The United States Coast Guard announced Saturday that they have suspended the search for a missing person near Islamorada.

The news comes after twenty migrants were rescued from the water after a boat they were on capsized Friday morning near Islamorada, the U.S. Coast Guard confirmed.

On Friday, The USCG, partners, and good Samaritan crews responded to a vessel capsize and people in the water near Islamorada as a result of an illegal migrant venture.

The 20 migrants are now in their custody and the 4 who reportedly made it to land, are from Cuba, according to the U.S Border Patrol.

Officials confirmed there were no children onboard the boat.

Anyone with information should contact District Seven Command Center at (305) 415-6800.