Archbishop Thomas Wenski celebrates 25th anniversary as a bishop

Miami – The Archdiocese of Miami is celebrating a major milestone for Archbishop Thomas Wenski.

Saturday marked Wenski’s 25th anniversary as a bishop.

A mass took place today at Saint Mary’s Cathedral Church located at 7525 N.W. Second Avenue to honor him.

“Being a bishop is quite a responsibility,” Wenski said. “I’ve always felt the support of the people and their prayers especially; so it’s a great day for me, and I hope it’s a great day for the people.”

Archbishop Wenski was appointed auxiliary bishop of Miami back on June 24th, 1997. His ordination took place September 3rd of that same year.

On April 20, 2010, he was appointed the fourth archbishop of Miami.

Archbishop Wenski was installed June 1, 2010, at St. Mary Cathedral.