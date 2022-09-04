BSO vehicle involved in North Lauderdale crash

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – At least one person was injured in a crash involving a Broward Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

It happened Saturday night near the intersection of Avon lane and McNab Road in North Lauderdale.

The front of the BSO vehicle was badly damaged due to the impact of the collision.

A white Volkswagen Beetle was seen with extensive damage, broken windows and a broken windshield.

One person was observed by Local 10 News cameras being airlifted to a nearby hospital by BSO Fire Rescue.

Authorities have not provided an update on that person’s health or said whether anyone else was hurt in the crash.

Deputies are investigating the cause of the crash.