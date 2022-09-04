Daughter shoots mother before turning gun on herself, police say

A woman shot her own mother and then took her own life in Margate.

Margate, FLA – The Margate police department is investigating after they say a woman shot her own mother before taking her own life.

The attempted murder-suicide happened early Saturday morning just after 1:00 a.m. at the Margate Gardens apartment complex located at 5800 Margate Boulevard, near State Road 7.

Police say that the victim is in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery.

What led up to the family tragedy is still under investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call the Margate police department.