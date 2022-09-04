86º

LIVE

Local News

Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport

Terrell Forney, Reporter

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami-Dade County, Miami
A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon.

MIAMI – A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down.

The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said.

There were three people onboard the plane, including the pilot.

Authorities from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to provide assistance.

Officials said there were no reports of anything suspicious upon an initial investigation.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter

David Dwork joined the WPLG Local 10 News team in August 2019. Born and raised in Miami-Dade County, David has covered South Florida sports since 2007.

email

twitter