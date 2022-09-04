Small plane forced to land on grass at Miami Executive Airport

A large presence of first responders was observed at Miami Executive Airport Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, a Piper aircraft could not deploy its landing gear and had one of its engines shut down.

The plane landed on the grass with no injuries reported, authorities said.

There were three people onboard the plane, including the pilot.

Authorities from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to provide assistance.

Officials said there were no reports of anything suspicious upon an initial investigation.