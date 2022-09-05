84º

Local News

3 people shot at high school sporting event in Lauderdale Lakes

Yarden Ben-David , News Producer

Terrell Forney, Reporter

Tags: Shooting, Broward County
Three juveniles injured in shooting at Boyd Anderson High School

Lauderdale Lakes, FLA – Three juveniles were rushed to the hospital after Broward Sheriff’s deputies say they were shot during a sporting event Saturday night.

It happened shortly before 8:30 p.m. at Boyd Anderson High School in Lauderdale lakes, located at 3050 NW 41st Street.

Our cameras were rolling on the debris left behind, after those in attendance ran out of the school for cover.

Deputies say they located the three victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

They were then transported to a nearby hospital with injuries listed as not life-threatening.

Whether or not any arrests have been made remains unclear.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Broward Crimestoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Yarden Ben-David has been a news producer at Local 10 News since March of 2021.

email

Terrell Forney joined Local 10 News in October 2005 as a general assignment reporter. He was born and raised in Cleveland, Ohio, but a desire to escape the harsh winters of the north brought him to South Florida.

email

facebook

twitter