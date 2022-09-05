Driver, 21, dies after hitting pig on South Florida road

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. – A 21-year-old man died Sunday night after crashing his pickup truck into a pig that had made its way onto a South Florida roadway.

West Palm Beach ABC affiliate WPBF reports that Walter Vandiver, driving a 2001 Ford F-250 along Indiantown Road near Jupiter, struck the pig at around 11:15 p.m., according to Palm Beach County deputies.

Deputies told the station that the vehicle veered off the road before hitting trees. They said Vandiver was wearing a seatbelt and was not believed to be under the influence at the time of the crash.

Vandiver was pronounced dead at the scene, WPBF reports.