Police seek info on Opa-locka double homicide; victims ID’ed

OPA-LOCKA, Fla. – Officials identified two victims of a Friday night double homicide in Opa-locka Monday as they sought information on those involved.

According to Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers, Ernest Scott and Albert Jones were shot and killed in the area of Duval Street and Ali Baba Avenue at around 7:51 p.m. Friday.

Officials haven’t said what led up to the shooting.

A reward of up to $5,000 is being offered for information leading to an arrest. Anyone with information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.