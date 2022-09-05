Several people rushed to Jackson South Medical Center following boat accident

Miami-Dade County, FLA – Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews along with the U.S. Coast Guard responding to a boat accident Saturday night near Elliot Key.

Authorities investigating the incident report that a vessel collided with a buoy causing three people to be thrown into the water.

The U.S. Coast Guard tells us that good Samaritans were joined by the Ocean Reef Public Safety Team as they rescued the victims out of the water.

Local 10 News was there as at least two patients were airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center.

There was a lot of emotion outside of the emergency room entrance. Families were gathered outside, waiting for updates on the conditions of their loved ones.

Several other patients were taken to different hospitals, but how many still remains unclear.