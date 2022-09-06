Motorcyclist killed in crash with Broward bus

Sky 10 over Powerline Road in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – A motorcyclist died following a crash with a Broward County Transit bus in Pompano Beach Tuesday afternoon, according to the Broward Sheriff’s Office.

BSO spokesperson Miranda Grossman said the crash happened at around 1 p.m. in the area of North Powerline Road and Copans Road.

Grossman said officials pronounced the motorcyclist, who hasn’t been publicly identified, dead at the scene.

Officials have not released details on how the crash happened. Grossman said BSO traffic homicide detectives are investigating the crash.

Deputies shut down North Powerline Road Tuesday afternoon as they combed the scene for evidence.

No one on the bus was hurt, Grossman said.