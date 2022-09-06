Smoked salmon made in South Florida recalled over possible listeria contamination

MIAMI – A South Florida based company is recalling smoked salmon over listeria concerns.

St. James Smokehouse of Miami is voluntarily recalling 93 cases of St. James Smokehouse brand, Scotch Reserve Scottish Smoked Salmon, 4 oz Packages lot# 123172 and UPC code 060022710356.

The product may be potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism which can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. A listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The recalled product was sold and distributed by St. James via distributors between February and June 2022. It was distributed to stores in: Florida, Alabama, Colorado, Illinois, New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Washington State, Virginia and Wisconsin as well as Safeway Washington State stores.

Consumers who purchased the product can return it to the store where it was purchased for a full refund.

For more information about the recall, click on this link.