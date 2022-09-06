Southwest Miami-Dade woman accused of shooting another woman in face

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY-Fla. – A southwest Miami-Dade woman is facing multiple charges after shooting another woman in the face.

According to Miami-Dade Police Department, Iraida Munoz Rodriguez, 53, was arrested after shooting Beatriz Cobb Rodriguez in the right cheek and the rear right side of the head following an argument in the 15200 block of Southwest 202nd Avenue.

According to the arrest report, Luis Gonzalez Padron called police and responded after he heard the suspect and Rodriguez having a verbal dispute and then the sound of an apparent gunshot.

Police said that once they arrived, they observed Rodriguez on the ground suffering from a gunshot wound to her right cheek and the defendant holding a firearm in her hands.

Investigators confirmed that Padron attempted to take cover behind a vehicle door as the suspect repeatedly pointed the gun in his direction and pulled the trigger several times, however the firearm appeared to have jammed.

Ad

The arrest report confirmed that Munoz Rodriguez’s son, Esteban Chacon, approached Rodriguez from inside the house and took control of the gun after Padron told him to not give it to his mother.

Padron stated he let Cobb Rodriguez go and she left the property with Chacon, while repeatedly stating “shoot him,” said police.

According to police, Cobb Rodriguez was airlifted by helicopter to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition.

“(Munoz Rodriguez) was taken into custody without further and was transported to West Kendall Baptist Hospital for medical attention and released,” police wrote in the arrest report.

Munoz Rodriguez was taken to a police station, was issued her Miranda rights and waived her right to remain silent, police wrote.

Police took her to Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

She’s facing charges of second-degree attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.