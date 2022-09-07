Details regarding foreign nation’s nuclear capabilities seized at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate

WASHINGTON – New details emerged on Wednesday in the search of classified, missing documents at former President Donald Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate.

The Washington Post reports that FBI agents found documents detailing a foreign government’s nuclear capabilities & military defenses.

“Some of the seized documents detail top-secret US operations were so closely guarded that many senior national security officials are kept in the dark about them,” said the report.

It is the latest insight into the Department of Justice’s criminal investigation after they recovered more than 300 classified documents from Trump’s home.

The latest unsealing comes after agents recovered 15 boxes in January that contained more than 100 documents, including 92 marked “secret,” 67 deemed “confidential,” and 25 labeled, “top secret” in the estate.

The DOJ alleges that documents were taken from the White House when Trump left office in 2021.

US Senator Dick Durbin said, “for the President to take this important information down to his home in Florida and then store it in a closet is an outrage.”

“I’m not saying I’m not concerned about the whole situation,” said US Senator Joe Kennedy. I’m just saying I don’t have the facts.”

The latest search details come as the deadline nears for Trump and the DOJ to lock down their pick to be the “special master.”

A judge, Trump appointee, agreed with the former President, that an independent outside official should go through the documents and ruled this week that a third party will review the seized materials.