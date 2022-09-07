Free homework help for South Florida public school students available online

As kids across South Florida settle into their new school routines, there’s an inevitable part of “back to school” that every family deals with once the bell rings at the end of the day. Homework.

Miami-Dade County Schools is offering free tutoring for students in K- 12 grade from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday.

The Pop N’ Prep program will allow students to connect with teachers via Microsoft Teams. Sessions are 20 to 30 minutes long depending on the grade level and subject area. Teachers will be able to help with Math from k-8 grade, Civics, U.S. History, Biology and ELA K-12 grade.

For more information about this program for Miami-Dade County Public School students, click on this link.

In Broward County, students can connect with “Ask BRIA” for homework help. Elementary school students will be able to connect with teachers for help with English language arts, math and science from 3:15 p.m. to 7:15 p.m., Monday through Thursday.

Students in grades 6-12 can connect with a teacher from 3:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. to receive homework help in English language arts, math, science, social studies, AP/ Honors, Cambridge International and more.

Students should log-on to their SSO/Canvas account and click on the Ask BRIA link to get the process started.

E-Tutor- live homework help is also available from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Sunday for students from 4th through 12th grades. The sessions are about 20 minutes long.

For more information about resources for Broward County Public School students, click on this link.