Not guilty verdict for Miami Beach man charged in accidental shooting death of friend

David Dwork, Digital Journalist

Tags: Miami Beach, Miami-Dade County, Crime
Derek Jacob mugshot (Miami-Dade County Corrections)

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A South Florida man charged in the accidental shooting death of a friend has been exonerated.

Derek Jacob was 27 years old when he was charged with manslaughter in March of 2018.

Police said Jacob accidentally shot a friend while cleaning his handgun.

It happened just after 2 a.m. at an apartment on the 300 block of Michigan Avenue.

After calling 911, he told police he didn’t realize the gun was loaded.

Over four years later, a jury found Jacob not guilty during a hearing on Tuesday in Miami-Dade.

He’s now 31 years old.

